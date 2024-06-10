Director George Shaheen Sells 28,982 Shares of NetApp Inc (NTAP)

On June 10, 2024, George Shaheen, a Director at NetApp Inc (NTAP, Financial), executed a sale of 28,982 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 3,450 shares of the company.

NetApp Inc (NTAP, Financial) specializes in providing software, systems, and services to manage and store data. The company offers cloud data services that simplify management of applications and data across cloud and on-premises environments to accelerate digital transformation.

Over the past year, George Shaheen has sold a total of 28,982 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction reflects a continuation of the insider's selling trend.

The insider transaction history for NetApp Inc (NTAP, Financial) shows no insider buys over the past year, with a total of 31 insider sells during the same period.

Shares of NetApp Inc were trading at $121.75 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 27.10, which is above both the industry median of 23.62 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for NetApp Inc is $80.75, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.51.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider sentiment and potential valuation perspectives on NetApp Inc (NTAP, Financial).

