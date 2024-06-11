On June 11, 2024, Dan Bodner, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Verint Systems Inc (VRNT, Financial), sold 6,096 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 985,652 shares of the company.

Verint Systems Inc specializes in actionable intelligence solutions. The company's solutions are designed to help organizations make more informed, effective, and timely decisions. These solutions transform voice, video, and text into actionable intelligence for decision making in security, law enforcement, and customer engagement applications.

Over the past year, Dan Bodner has sold a total of 325,454 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Verint Systems Inc shows a total of 35 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Verint Systems Inc were trading at $36.11 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $2.299 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 77.56, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 26.35 and also above the company's historical median.

The stock is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.93, based on a GF Value of $39.03. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.