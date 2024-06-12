On June 12, 2024, Susan Daimler, President of Zillow Group Inc (Z, Financial), sold 5,907 shares of the company at a price of $47.74 per share. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 29,665 shares of the company.

Zillow Group Inc operates as an online real estate marketplace. The company provides real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web, serving homeowners, buyers, renters, and real estate professionals.

Over the past year, Susan Daimler has sold a total of 82,523 shares of Zillow Group Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of more sales than purchases, with 50 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

The shares of Zillow Group Inc were trading at $47.74 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $11.37 billion. According to the GF Value, the stock is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

