On June 10, 2024, Dylan Smith, Chief Financial Officer of Box Inc (BOX, Financial), executed a sale of 13,000 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 1,552,912 shares of Box Inc. The shares were sold at a price of $26.38 each.

Box Inc (BOX, Financial) is a technology company that provides cloud content management and file sharing service for businesses. The company's platform allows users to collaborate on content both internally and with external parties, secure sensitive data, and comply with data privacy regulations.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 156,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction forms part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 23 insider sells and no insider buys at Box Inc.

Shares of Box Inc were trading at $26.38 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3.894 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 36.79, which is above the industry median of 26.35.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Box Inc is estimated at $32.09 per share, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.82.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This sale by the insider could be part of personal financial management or other undisclosed reasons. Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the insiders view the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

