On June 11, 2024, Leann Smith, Executive Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer, sold 600 shares of McKesson Corp (MCK, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 2,022 shares of the company.

McKesson Corp (MCK, Financial) is a global leader in healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. McKesson partners with pharmaceutical manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments and other organizations in healthcare to help provide medicines, medical products and healthcare services to the patients in need.

Over the past year, Leann Smith has sold a total of 2,558 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The broader trend within the company also reflects a similar pattern, with 26 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

Shares of McKesson Corp were trading at $585.53 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $76.01 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 26.13, which is above both the industry median and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $472.29, suggesting that McKesson Corp is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.24.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This recent sale by the insider might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential stock performance, particularly in the context of the company's valuation and market performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.