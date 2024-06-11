On June 11, 2024, Craig Conway, Director at Salesforce Inc (CRM, Financial), executed a sale of 6,000 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $239.64 per share, resulting in a total amount of $1,437,840. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 6,855 shares of Salesforce Inc.

Salesforce Inc (CRM, Financial) is a global leader in customer relationship management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together. It is the trusted customer success platform for over 150,000 companies, helping to connect what matters with customer success, innovation, and community.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Salesforce Inc shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 393 insider sells. Specifically, Craig Conway has sold a total of 6,000 shares and has not made any purchases in the past year.

Shares of Salesforce Inc were trading at $239.64 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $228.49 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 42.41, which is above the industry median of 26.35.

The stock's valuation metrics show a GF Value of $249.57, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96. This suggests that Salesforce Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into how insiders view the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

