On June 11, 2024, Kirk Coleman, President of Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO, Financial), executed a sale of 6,252 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 349,462 shares of the company.

Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO, Financial) specializes in providing cloud-based digital banking solutions. The company's offerings help financial institutions to deliver secure and intuitive interactions and transactions to their retail and commercial account holders.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 24,365 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 55 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc were priced at $60.85 on the day of the transaction. The company currently has a market cap of approximately $3.624 billion.

The stock is considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.28, based on a GF Value of $47.64. The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

