On June 12, 2024, Michael Volanoski, Chief Revenue Officer of Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO, Financial), executed a sale of 7,241 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 233,401 shares of Q2 Holdings Inc.

Q2 Holdings Inc specializes in providing cloud-based digital banking solutions. The company's offerings help financial institutions deliver secure and intuitive interaction and transaction experiences for their retail and commercial account holders.

Over the past year, Michael Volanoski has sold a total of 46,450 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 55 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc were trading at $60.81 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3.624 billion. According to the GF Value, the stock is currently modestly overvalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.28.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider selling activity may be of interest to current and potential investors as they evaluate their positions in Q2 Holdings Inc.

