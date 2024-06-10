On June 10, 2024, Ghassan Ariqat, Executive Vice President of Tutor Perini Corp (TPC, Financial), executed a sale of 11,855 shares of the company. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 0 shares of Tutor Perini Corp. The shares were sold at a price of $19.62, as detailed in the SEC Filing.

Tutor Perini Corp is a leading construction company specializing in civil, building, and specialty construction. The company operates primarily in the United States but also has operations in selected international markets.

Over the past year, Ghassan Ariqat has sold a total of 11,855 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale has reduced the insider's stake in the company to zero shares.

The insider transaction history for Tutor Perini Corp shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders. In the past year, there have been 11 insider sales and no insider buys.

As of the date of the recent transaction, Tutor Perini Corp had a market cap of approximately $1.039 billion. The stock's price on the day of the transaction was $19.62.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Tutor Perini Corp is $9.39 per share, which suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.09.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

