Streamline Health Solutions Inc (STRM) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: SaaS Revenue Growth and Strategic Restructuring

Streamline Health Solutions Inc (STRM) reports a 22% increase in pro forma SaaS revenue and significant cost savings in Q1 2024.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Total Revenue: $4.3 million for Q1 FY2024, compared to $5.3 million in Q1 FY2023.
  • SaaS Revenue: $2.7 million in Q1 FY2024, representing 63% of total revenue.
  • Pro Forma SaaS Revenue Growth: 22% increase in Q1 FY2024, excluding non-renewed client revenue.
  • Booked SaaS ACV: $15.9 million, with $13.1 million already implemented.
  • Total Operating Expense: $6.6 million in Q1 FY2024, down from $8.3 million in Q1 FY2023.
  • Net Loss: $2.7 million in Q1 FY2024, compared to $2.9 million in Q1 FY2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Loss of $0.7 million in Q1 FY2024, improved from a loss of $1.3 million in Q1 FY2023.
  • Cash on Hand: $4 million as of April 30, 2024, up from $3.2 million as of January 31, 2024.
  • Total Debt: $12.5 million as of April 30, 2024.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: June 12, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Pro forma SaaS revenue grew 22% during the first quarter of fiscal 2024.
  • Booked SaaS ACV has grown to $15.9 million, with $13.1 million already implemented.
  • Significant cost savings achieved through strategic restructuring, reducing total operating expenses.
  • Successful implementation of new SaaS contracts offsetting client non-renewals.
  • Positive feedback and financial impact from AI model deployments, enhancing client satisfaction and usability.

Negative Points

  • Total revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 decreased to $4.3 million from $5.3 million in the same period of fiscal 2023.
  • Net loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was $2.7 million, only a slight improvement from a $2.9 million loss in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.
  • Increased cash and noncash interest expenses impacted financial results.
  • Noncash valuation adjustment expense of $24,000 compared to a valuation adjustment gain of $364,000 in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.
  • Dependence on successful implementation of remaining backlog to achieve adjusted EBITDA breakeven run rate.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you talk a little bit about the pipeline and how that's developing and your expectations over the course of this year?
A: Benjamin Stilwill, President and CEO: The focus on the Oracle pipeline has started to get some wins, and RevID has matured significantly in the last year. This has translated into easier cross-sell opportunities and positive traction in our sales efforts. We are seeing success in multiple areas, which is encouraging.

Q: What's allowing you to get those implementations done or have a faster turnaround?
A: Benjamin Stilwill, President and CEO: The business we acquired on the RevID side has improved its software model, and our team has gained experience, making the process more repeatable and scalable. Additionally, our partnership with Oracle has provided direct links to tech specs, enhancing our implementation efficiency.

Q: Any update on the AI contribution and its impact?
A: Benjamin Stilwill, President and CEO: AI has been very impactful for our current clients, with rule deployments every two weeks driving meaningful financial impact. We are exploring new models and ensuring our messaging highlights our effective use of AI, which is a significant interest for healthcare systems.

Q: Regarding the new contracts, is there a mix of wins from current and new customers?
A: Benjamin Stilwill, President and CEO: Yes, we have seen wins from both current and new customers. The Oracle partnership has been particularly fruitful, and our service model has proven effective in cross-selling between eValuator and RevID solutions.

Q: What are the financial highlights for the first quarter of fiscal 2024?
A: Bryant Reeves, CFO: Total revenue was $4.3 million, with SaaS revenue at $2.7 million. Operating expenses were $6.6 million, and the net loss was $2.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA improved to a loss of $0.7 million, reflecting our focus on SaaS revenue growth and cost savings from strategic restructuring.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.