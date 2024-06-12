Coda Octopus Group Inc (CODA) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Profit Margins and Increased Operating Income

Despite challenges in the US defense sector, Coda Octopus Group Inc (CODA) reports a 57.9% rise in operating income and improved gross profit margins.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $5.32 million, a 0.4% increase from $5.30 million in Q2 2023.
  • Marine Technology Business Revenue: $3.52 million, a 1.6% decrease from $3.58 million in Q2 2023.
  • Marine Engineering Business Revenue: $1.8 million, a 4.7% increase from $1.7 million in Q2 2023.
  • Gross Profit Margin: 78.2%, up from 68.3% in Q2 2023.
  • Marine Technology Business Gross Margin: 80.2%, up from 75.3% in Q2 2023.
  • Marine Engineering Business Gross Margin: 50.7%, down from 53.9% in Q2 2023.
  • Operating Expenses: $2.4 million, down from $2.8 million in Q2 2023.
  • Selling, General and Administrative Costs: $1.8 million, a 17.7% decrease from $2.2 million in Q2 2023.
  • Operating Income: $1.4 million, a 57.9% increase from $0.9 million in Q2 2023.
  • Operating Margin: 25.4%, up from 16.1% in Q2 2023.
  • Income Before Taxes: $1.6 million, up from $1 million in Q2 2023.
  • Net Income After Taxes: $1.4 million or $0.13 per diluted share, up from $1.0 million or $0.09 per diluted share in Q2 2023.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $23.7 million as of April 30, 2024, down from $24.4 million as of October 31, 2023.
  • Working Capital: $41.0 million, up from $37.6 million as of October 31, 2023.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: June 12, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Coda Octopus Group Inc (CODA, Financial) achieved a 0.4% increase in total revenue for Q2 2024 compared to Q2 2023, reaching $5.32 million.
  • The company saw a significant improvement in gross profit margins, increasing to 78.2% in Q2 2024 from 68.3% in Q2 2023.
  • Operating income rose by 57.9%, reaching $1.4 million in Q2 2024 compared to $0.9 million in Q2 2023.
  • Coda Octopus Group Inc (CODA) maintained a strong cash position with $23.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and no debt as of April 30, 2024.
  • The company reported increased traction in sales from Asia, which were up by 15.9% in Q2 2024, indicating successful diversification of revenue streams.

Negative Points

  • Sales from the US defense sector fell significantly due to funding gaps, with marine technology sales dropping from $1.8 million to $0.6 million.
  • The marine engineering business also faced a reduction in order intake from US defense programs, with sales falling from $1.1 million to $0.8 million.
  • Despite the overall revenue increase, the marine technology business saw a 1.6% decrease in revenue compared to Q2 2023.
  • The company experienced a slowdown in the pace of placing orders related to US defense sector programs due to budgetary constraints.
  • Unbilled receivables increased significantly from $0.9 million to $1.6 million, reflecting accumulated project expenses on uncompleted contracts.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you update us on the state of the offshore renewables and underwater construction markets and how the environment is the same or different today?
A: We saw increased utilization of our rental assets, largely driven by offshore renewables and underwater construction activities. This indicates increased demand for our rental solutions in these sectors.

Q: How has the work on the Francis Scott Key Bridge disaster driven awareness or increased adoption of your technology?
A: The high-profile engagement reinforced the capability and uniqueness of our technology, driving global marketing awareness and generating new contacts. This exposure has also reinforced the value of our technology in ongoing defense programs.

Q: Do you see an inflection point in orders for either tethered or untethered systems in the next 12 to 18 months based on the progress you're making?
A: Yes, we see strong interest in the tethered system, which is now an approved Navy use item. The untethered system is also progressing well despite funding limitations. We expect increased orders once budgetary constraints are lifted.

Q: Have you begun to see a recovery in budget allocations since the continuing resolution ended?
A: We are seeing partial funding for many programs, with significant funding expected to be released in July. This is typical in an election year, and we anticipate more visibility on funding soon.

Q: Can you estimate the size of the opportunity for the termite program based on the preproduction order?
A: The potential for the termite program is around 200 units, translating to approximately $7 million over time.

Q: Can you explain the increase in unbilled receivables from $763,000 to $1.58 million?
A: The increase reflects accumulated project expenses on uncompleted contracts. This indicates work done that hasn't yet been billed, which is positive for future cash generation.

Q: Are there any specific verticals or markets you are looking at for growth through acquisitions?
A: We are focused on diversifying our revenue streams and expanding into new geographies, particularly in Asia. We are also excited about our digital audio communication system and its market potential.

Q: Would you consider hosting an Investor Day to showcase your technology to the capital markets?
A: We appreciate the suggestion and will certainly consider hosting an Investor Day to better communicate our technology and business prospects to investors.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.