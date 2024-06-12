On June 12, 2024, Patricia Trompeter, CEO of Sphere 3D Corp (ANY, Financial), executed a significant transaction by selling 120,000 shares of the company. The sale was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 429,687 shares of Sphere 3D Corp.

Sphere 3D Corp specializes in providing solutions in containerization, virtualization, and data management. The company aims to offer a broad spectrum of technologies that enhance data access, management, and protection across a variety of sectors.

Over the past year, Patricia Trompeter has sold a total of 270,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been six insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Sphere 3D Corp were trading at $1.2 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $21.6 million. The stock's valuation metrics, such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are calculated based on historical trading multiples, adjustments for past performance, and future business expectations.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Sphere 3D Corp is estimated at $7.96 per share, which suggests that the stock is currently undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.15. This valuation indicates that the stock might be a Possible Value Trap, and potential investors should think twice.

This insider selling activity and the current valuation metrics provide critical data points for investors monitoring Sphere 3D Corp's stock performance and insider behaviors.

