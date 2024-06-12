On June 12, 2024, John Moody, Director of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT, Financial), executed a sale of 7,230 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 61,108 shares of the company.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT, Financial) is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The company's portfolio includes properties leased to major foodservice brands, positioned to benefit from stable rental incomes.

Over the past year, John Moody has sold a total of 14,430 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 3 insider buys and 2 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc were trading at $24.56 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $2.234 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 22.70, which is above the industry median of 16.585 and also higher than the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of FCPT is estimated at $28.25 per share, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.87.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perceptions at Four Corners Property Trust Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.