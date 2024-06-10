On June 10, 2024, Richard Fisher, Director at Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC, Financial), executed a sale of 1,400 shares of the company. The transaction was reported through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 16,227 shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp.

Tenet Healthcare Corp operates as a diversified healthcare services company that primarily operates general hospitals and related healthcare facilities for urban and suburban markets. The company's hospitals offer acute care, radiology services, and emergency room services, among other healthcare services.

Over the past year, Richard Fisher has sold a total of 12,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 12 insider sells and no insider buys.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp were trading at $132.24 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 5.46, which is lower than the industry median of 23.95 and also lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $80.68, which suggests that the stock is Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.64.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by Richard Fisher might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors, especially considering the stock's current valuation metrics and the overall insider selling trend at Tenet Healthcare Corp.

