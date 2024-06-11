On June 11, 2024, Steven Mitchell, Director and 10% Owner of StepStone Group Inc (STEP, Financial), executed a sale of 27,500 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 0 shares of StepStone Group Inc.

StepStone Group Inc operates as a global private markets investment firm. The company focuses on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. StepStone oversees investments across private equity, real estate, infrastructure, and private debt.

Shares of StepStone Group Inc were priced at $44.34 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $2.965 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 49.12, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 12.96.

The stock is considered Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.31. The GF Value of $19.16 is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Over the past year, there has been a notable trend in insider transactions at StepStone Group Inc. The company has recorded 18 insider sells and only 1 insider buy. This could indicate a trend where insiders are choosing to sell shares more frequently than purchasing them.

For investors, keeping an eye on insider transactions like those of Steven Mitchell can provide important clues about the potential future direction of the company's stock price, especially when considered alongside the company's valuation metrics and market performance.

