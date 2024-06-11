On June 11, 2024, Brian Hirsch, Director at ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA, Financial), executed a sale of 22,958 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on June 13, 2024, as per the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 9,239 shares of the company.

ACV Auctions Inc operates an online automotive marketplace that connects buyers and sellers of used vehicles. The platform facilitates the auction process and provides comprehensive vehicle condition reports to assist in the buying decision.

Over the past year, Brian Hirsch has sold a total of 2,240,806 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction reflects a continuation of this selling trend among company insiders. In the past year, there have been 54 insider sells and no insider buys at ACV Auctions Inc.

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc were trading at $18.13 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $3.123 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of ACV Auctions Inc is estimated at $16.47 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.1. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business results.

The insider selling trend and valuation metrics provide critical data points for investors monitoring ACV Auctions Inc's stock performance and insider activities.

