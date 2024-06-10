On June 10, 2024, OCM Growth Holdings LLC, a Director and 10% Owner, sold 400,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp (RWAY, Financial) at a price of $11.9 per share. This transaction was disclosed in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 10,779,668 shares of the company.

Runway Growth Finance Corp is a specialty finance company focused on lending to growth-oriented companies. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt investments and equity-related instruments.

Over the past year, OCM Growth Holdings LLC has sold a total of 14,025,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for Runway Growth Finance Corp shows a total of 9 insider buys and 7 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp were trading at $11.9 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $466.951 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 10.79, which is lower than both the industry median of 14.36 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $14.07, suggesting that Runway Growth Finance Corp is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This recent transaction by OCM Growth Holdings LLC marks a significant insider sell event for Runway Growth Finance Corp, reflecting ongoing insider trading activities within the company.

