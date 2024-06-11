Friedman Industries (FRD) Q4 2024 Earnings: EPS Misses, Revenue Beats Expectations

Strong Fourth Quarter Contributes to Second Most Profitable Year in Company History

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Earnings: $5.0 million for Q4 2024, compared to $6.3 million for Q4 2023.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.71 diluted EPS for Q4 2024, down from $0.86 diluted EPS for Q4 2023.
  • Revenue: $132.2 million for Q4 2024, up from $124.2 million for Q4 2023.
  • Sales Volume: Increased to 159,000 tons in Q4 2024 from 146,000 tons in Q4 2023.
  • Fiscal Year Revenue: $516.3 million for FY 2024, compared to $547.5 million for FY 2023.
  • Fiscal Year Net Earnings: $17.3 million for FY 2024, down from $21.3 million for FY 2023.
  • Market Capitalization: Stock price increased significantly from $11 per share at the start of FY 2024.
Article's Main Image

On June 11, 2024, Friedman Industries Inc (FRD, Financial) released its 8-K filing announcing the results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. Friedman Industries Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and processing of steel products, with operating segments including Coil Products and Tubular Products. The company generates maximum revenue from the Coil Products segment, offering products and services such as Temper Pass, Cut-To-Length, Whole Coils, Toll Processing, Electric Resistance Welded Pipe (ERW), New Mill Secondary, and Pipe Finishing Services.

1801170412286144512.png

Performance Overview

Friedman Industries Inc (FRD, Financial) reported net earnings of approximately $5.0 million ($0.71 diluted earnings per share) on sales of approximately $132.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. This compares to net earnings of approximately $6.3 million ($0.86 diluted earnings per share) on net sales of approximately $124.2 million for the same quarter in 2023. Sales volume increased from approximately 146,000 tons in the 2023 quarter to approximately 159,000 tons in the 2024 quarter.

Fiscal Year Highlights

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, Friedman Industries Inc (FRD, Financial) recorded net earnings of approximately $17.3 million ($2.39 diluted earnings per share) on sales of approximately $516.3 million. This is a decrease from the previous fiscal year, where the company recorded net earnings of approximately $21.3 million ($2.91 diluted earnings per share) on sales of approximately $547.5 million.

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended March 31 Year Ended March 31
2024 2023 2024 2023
Net Sales $132,232 $124,186 $516,251 $547,542
Cost of materials sold ($104,724) ($97,075) ($417,143) ($456,419)
Processing and warehousing expense ($7,285) ($5,557) ($26,690) ($21,146)
Delivery expense ($6,356) ($7,187) ($23,791) ($24,483)
Selling, general and administrative expenses ($6,156) ($6,525) ($21,039) ($21,894)
Depreciation and amortization ($778) ($588) ($3,070) ($2,526)
Earnings from operations $6,933 $7,254 $24,518 $21,074
Gain on economic hedges of risk $1,142 $1,980 $1,848 $9,306
Interest expense ($937) ($720) ($3,072) ($2,218)
Other income $3 $3 $20 $27
Earnings before income taxes $7,141 $8,517 $23,314 $28,189
Income tax expense ($2,183) ($2,206) ($5,969) ($6,845)
Net earnings $4,958 $6,311 $17,345 $21,344
Net earnings per share:
Basic $0.71 $0.86 $2.39 $2.91
Diluted $0.71 $0.86 $2.39 $2.91

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Friedman Industries Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.