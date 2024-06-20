Porsche Automobil Holding SE's Dividend Analysis

Exploring the Dividend Performance and Sustainability of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (POAHY, Financial)

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (POAHY) recently announced a dividend of $0.28 per share, payable on 2024-07-01, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-06-13. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Porsche Automobil Holding SE's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Porsche Automobil Holding SE Do?

Porsche Automobil Holding SE is an automotive holdings company. The company's core investment is a controlling stake in Volkswagen AG. Through this stake, Porsche SE has an interest in passenger and luxury car manufacturers which include Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, SKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche; motorcycles under the Ducati brand name; and commercial vehicles under Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Scania, and MAN. In addition to the automobile manufacturers, this core investment provides Porsche Automobil exposure to the Volkswagen Financial Services financing business. Porsche SE also has a minority stake in technology company INRIX, a company that provides connected-car services and real-time traffic information.

A Glimpse at Porsche Automobil Holding SE's Dividend History

Porsche Automobil Holding SE has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2010. Dividends are currently distributed on a yearly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Porsche Automobil Holding SE's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Porsche Automobil Holding SE currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 5.48% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 5.47%. This suggests an expectation of stable dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Porsche Automobil Holding SE's annual dividend growth rate was 5.00%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 6.80% per year. And over the past decade, Porsche Automobil Holding SE's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 4.50%.

Based on Porsche Automobil Holding SE's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Porsche Automobil Holding SE stock as of today is approximately 7.61%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2024-03-31, Porsche Automobil Holding SE's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. Porsche Automobil Holding SE's profitability rank of 8 out of 10 as of 2024-03-31, suggests good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 9 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Porsche Automobil Holding SE's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. Porsche Automobil Holding SE's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Porsche Automobil Holding SE's revenue has increased by approximately 60.30% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 95.95% of global competitors. The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Porsche Automobil Holding SE's earnings increased by approximately 25.60% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 61.24% of global competitors. Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 9.20%, which outperforms approximately 51.35% of global competitors.

Conclusion: Assessing Dividend Sustainability

Considering Porsche Automobil Holding SE's consistent dividend payments, robust growth metrics, and a prudent payout ratio, the company appears well-positioned to sustain its dividends in the foreseeable future. Investors should feel reassured by Porsche's strong profitability and its strategic investments in both the automotive and technology sectors, which bolster its competitive edge and growth prospects. For those interested in high-dividend yield stocks, GuruFocus Premium users can explore further using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.