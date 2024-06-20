ADT Inc's Dividend Analysis

Exploring the Sustainability and Performance of ADT Inc's Dividend

ADT Inc (ADT, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.06 per share, payable on 2024-07-09, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-06-13. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into ADT Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does ADT Inc Do?

ADT Inc is a provider of monitored security, interactive home and business automation, and related monitoring services in the United States and Canada. It offers residential, commercial, and multi-site customers a comprehensive set of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions. The company segments include Consumer and Small Business (CSB), Commercial, and Solar. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial segment.

A Glimpse at ADT Inc's Dividend History

ADT Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2018. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down ADT Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, ADT Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.13% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.95%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Based on ADT Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of ADT Inc stock as of today is approximately 2.13%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2024-03-31, ADT Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. ADT Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks ADT Inc's profitability 5 out of 10 as of 2024-03-31, suggesting fair profitability. The company has reported net profit in 3 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. ADT Inc's growth rank of 5 out of 10 suggests that the company has a fair growth outlook. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and ADT Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. ADT Inc's revenue has decreased by approximately -7.10% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 84.46% of global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, while ADT Inc demonstrates a solid track record of maintaining dividend payments, its moderate profitability and growth metrics warrant careful monitoring. The company's future dividend sustainability will largely depend on its ability to improve profitability and revenue growth rates. Investors should keep an eye on these indicators to make well-informed decisions. For further analysis, GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.