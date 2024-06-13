Korn Ferry Q4 FY'24 Earnings: EPS Beats Estimates, Revenue Slightly Exceeds Expectations Despite Year-Over-Year Decline

Company Reports Strong Adjusted EBITDA Margin Amidst Revenue Decline

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Summary
  • Fee Revenue: $690.8 million for Q4 FY'24, slightly surpassing analyst estimates of $689.92 million, but reflecting a 5% year-over-year decrease.
  • Annual Fee Revenue: $2,762.7 million for FY'24, closely aligning with the annual estimate of $2,763.91 million, marking a 3% year-over-year decline.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.24 for Q4 FY'24, with full-year GAAP EPS at $3.23, indicating strong profitability despite economic challenges.
  • Net Income: $65.2 million for Q4 FY'24, up from $47.5 million in the same quarter last year, showcasing a significant improvement.
  • Operating Income: $83.5 million for Q4 FY'24, with an operating margin of 12.1%, compared to $72.6 million and a 9.9% margin in Q4 FY'23.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $112.3 million for Q4 FY'24, with a margin of 16.3%, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of improved margins.
  • Share Repurchases: 365,000 shares repurchased during the quarter for $22.9 million, totaling 930,000 shares for $52.5 million for the full year.
Article's Main Image

On June 13, 2024, Korn Ferry (KFY, Financial) released its 8-K filing announcing its fourth quarter and full year FY'24 results. Korn Ferry, a global organizational consulting firm, reported Q4 FY'24 fee revenue of $690.8 million, a 5% year-over-year decrease, and full year FY'24 fee revenue of $2,762.7 million, a 3% year-over-year decrease.

1801208191032389632.png

Performance and Challenges

Korn Ferry's Q4 FY'24 fee revenue of $690.8 million slightly exceeded the analyst estimate of $689.92 million. However, the company faced a 5% year-over-year decline in both actual and constant currency. The full year FY'24 fee revenue also saw a 3% decline, primarily due to decreases in permanent placement talent acquisition offerings, attributed to the challenging global economic environment.

Financial Achievements

Despite the revenue decline, Korn Ferry achieved notable financial milestones. The company reported Q4 FY'24 net income of $65.2 million and full year net income of $169.2 million. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 FY'24 was $1.24, surpassing the analyst estimate of $1.13. Adjusted diluted EPS was $1.26 for the quarter and $4.28 for the full year.

"I am pleased with our fourth quarter results, as we generated $691 million in fee revenue," said Gary D. Burnison, CEO, Korn Ferry. "Earnings and profitability increased year-over-year and sequentially as we delivered $112 million of Adjusted EBITDA, at a 16.3% margin, which is our fourth consecutive quarter of profitability improvement."

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q4 FY'24 Q4 FY'23 FY'24 FY'23
Fee Revenue $690.8M $730.9M $2,762.7M $2,835.4M
Operating Income $83.5M $72.6M $212.9M $316.3M
Net Income $65.2M $47.5M $169.2M $209.5M
Diluted EPS $1.24 $0.91 $3.23 $3.95
Adjusted EBITDA $112.3M $97.9M $408.2M $457.3M

Segment Performance

Consulting and Digital segments posted record high fee revenues for the full year at $695.0 million and $366.7 million, respectively. The Consulting segment saw a 4% increase in Q4 FY'24 fee revenue to $182.2 million, driven by growth in assessment & succession solutions, leadership development, and organizational strategy offerings. The Digital segment maintained stable fee revenue at $91.3 million for Q4 FY'24.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Korn Ferry repurchased 365,000 shares of stock during the quarter for $22.9 million, bringing full year repurchases to 930,000 shares for $52.5 million. The company also increased its regular quarterly dividend to $0.37 per share, payable on July 31, 2024.

Analysis

Korn Ferry's performance in Q4 FY'24 reflects resilience amidst economic challenges. The company's strategic focus on diversified offerings, particularly in Consulting and Digital, has helped mitigate the impact of declining talent acquisition revenues. The improvement in profitability metrics, such as Adjusted EBITDA margin, underscores effective cost management and operational efficiency.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Korn Ferry for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.