Why Investors Are Eyeing Tractor Supply Co (TSCO): The Key Drivers of Market Outperformance and Growth Potential

Exploring the Robust Financial Metrics and Strategic Advantages of Tractor Supply Co

Author's Avatar

Tractor Supply Co (TSCO, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts alike, thanks to its strong financial performance and promising growth prospects. With a current share price of $280.25, Tractor Supply Co has experienced a modest daily gain of 0.12% and an impressive three-month increase of 11.07%. A detailed evaluation using the GF Score indicates that Tractor Supply Co is poised for significant future growth.

1801268429748072448.png

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary ranking system developed by GuruFocus, assessing stocks based on five key valuation aspects. These aspects have been proven to correlate strongly with long-term stock performance from 2006 to 2021. Stocks with higher GF Scores typically yield better returns. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 representing the highest potential for outperformance. Tractor Supply Co boasts a GF Score of 96, indicating a top-tier potential for market outperformance.

Understanding Tractor Supply Co's Business

Tractor Supply Co, with a market cap of $30.21 billion and annual sales of $14.65 billion, is the largest operator of retail farm and ranch stores in the United States. The company primarily serves recreational farmers and ranchers, with minimal exposure to commercial and industrial farm operations. Tractor Supply Co operates 2,233 stores under its namesake brand across 49 states, including 81 Orscheln Farm and Home stores (rebranded as Tractor Supply) and 202 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores. The company's revenue streams are diversified across livestock, equine & agriculture (27%), companion animal (25%), and seasonal & recreation (22%), predominantly in rural areas.

1801268479672872960.png

Financial Strength Breakdown

Tractor Supply Co's financial robustness is evident in its Financial Strength Rank of 6/10. The company's Interest Coverage ratio stands at an impressive 32.75, significantly above the benchmark of 5 set by investment guru Benjamin Graham. Additionally, with an Altman Z-Score of 5.55, Tractor Supply Co demonstrates strong financial stability and a low risk of distress. The company's strategic debt management is reflected in its favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.35.

Profitability and Growth Metrics

Tractor Supply Co's Profitability Rank is outstanding at 10/10. The company has consistently improved its Operating Margin over the past five years, reaching 10.16% in 2023. This upward trend is mirrored in its Gross Margin, which increased to 35.92% in 2023. These figures highlight Tractor Supply Co's efficiency in converting revenue into profit.

Tractor Supply Co also excels in growth, with a Growth Rank of 10/10. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 13.6% outperforms 70.6% of its peers in the Retail - Cyclical industry. The consistent increase in EBITDA further underscores its growth capabilities.

1801268503039340544.png

Conclusion

Given Tractor Supply Co's strong financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores using the GF Score Screen.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.