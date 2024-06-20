Tractor Supply Co (TSCO, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts alike, thanks to its strong financial performance and promising growth prospects. With a current share price of $280.25, Tractor Supply Co has experienced a modest daily gain of 0.12% and an impressive three-month increase of 11.07%. A detailed evaluation using the GF Score indicates that Tractor Supply Co is poised for significant future growth.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary ranking system developed by GuruFocus, assessing stocks based on five key valuation aspects. These aspects have been proven to correlate strongly with long-term stock performance from 2006 to 2021. Stocks with higher GF Scores typically yield better returns. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 representing the highest potential for outperformance. Tractor Supply Co boasts a GF Score of 96, indicating a top-tier potential for market outperformance.

Understanding Tractor Supply Co's Business

Tractor Supply Co, with a market cap of $30.21 billion and annual sales of $14.65 billion, is the largest operator of retail farm and ranch stores in the United States. The company primarily serves recreational farmers and ranchers, with minimal exposure to commercial and industrial farm operations. Tractor Supply Co operates 2,233 stores under its namesake brand across 49 states, including 81 Orscheln Farm and Home stores (rebranded as Tractor Supply) and 202 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores. The company's revenue streams are diversified across livestock, equine & agriculture (27%), companion animal (25%), and seasonal & recreation (22%), predominantly in rural areas.

Financial Strength Breakdown

Tractor Supply Co's financial robustness is evident in its Financial Strength Rank of 6/10. The company's Interest Coverage ratio stands at an impressive 32.75, significantly above the benchmark of 5 set by investment guru Benjamin Graham. Additionally, with an Altman Z-Score of 5.55, Tractor Supply Co demonstrates strong financial stability and a low risk of distress. The company's strategic debt management is reflected in its favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.35.

Profitability and Growth Metrics

Tractor Supply Co's Profitability Rank is outstanding at 10/10. The company has consistently improved its Operating Margin over the past five years, reaching 10.16% in 2023. This upward trend is mirrored in its Gross Margin, which increased to 35.92% in 2023. These figures highlight Tractor Supply Co's efficiency in converting revenue into profit.

Tractor Supply Co also excels in growth, with a Growth Rank of 10/10. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 13.6% outperforms 70.6% of its peers in the Retail - Cyclical industry. The consistent increase in EBITDA further underscores its growth capabilities.

Conclusion

Given Tractor Supply Co's strong financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores using the GF Score Screen.

