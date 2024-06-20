What's Driving Lufax Holding Ltd's Surprising 64% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU, Financial), a prominent player in the credit services industry, has experienced a significant fluctuation in its stock price recently. Over the past week, the company's stock has declined by 10.33%, yet it has seen an impressive gain of 63.83% over the last three months. Currently, the market capitalization stands at $1.24 billion with a stock price of $2.17. Despite these gains, the current GF Value of $4.53 suggests a possible value trap, advising investors to think twice before making an investment. This is a stark contrast from three months ago when the stock was considered significantly undervalued with a GF Value of $12.75.

Overview of Lufax Holding Ltd

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China, focusing on personal lending and wealth management solutions. The company caters to the unmet financial needs of small business owners and salaried workers, while also offering tailored wealth management services to the middle class and affluent populations in China. The platform is divided into two main hubs: the Retail Credit Facilitation Hub and the Wealth Management Hub. 1801272331956547584.png

Assessing Profitability

Despite its market presence, Lufax's financial health shows some concerns. The company's Profitability Rank is relatively low at 3/10. Its Return on Equity (ROE) is -0.70%, which is better than 21.76% of 510 companies in the same sector. Similarly, its Return on Assets (ROA) stands at -0.24%, outperforming 26.03% of 534 companies. Over the past decade, Lufax has been profitable for 7 years, which is better than 41.52% of 513 companies. 1801272352256978944.png

Growth Trajectory and Challenges

The Growth Rank of Lufax is also moderate at 5/10. The company has faced significant challenges, with a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of -17.20%, which is still better than 12.16% of 485 companies. The 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is -3.00%, outperforming 30.11% of 435 companies. However, the company projects a Total Revenue Growth Rate of 6.84% over the next 3 to 5 years, which is more optimistic. The EPS growth rates have been disappointing, with a 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate of -60.60% and a 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate of -35.10%. 1801272371802435584.png

Investor Holdings

Notable investors in Lufax include Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), holding 12,089,786 shares (2.11% share percentage), Jim Simons with 2,536,194 shares (0.44%), and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) who owns 1,946,500 shares (0.34%). These holdings indicate a level of confidence from some sophisticated investors, despite the mixed financial signals.

Competitive Landscape

Lufax operates in a competitive environment with key players like Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST, Financial) with a market cap of $2.09 billion, Qifu Technology Inc (QFIN, Financial) valued at $3.11 billion, and Navient Corp (NAVI, Financial) at $1.63 billion. These companies represent significant competition but also highlight the scale of opportunity within the credit services sector.

Conclusion

The recent stock performance of Lufax Holding Ltd presents a complex picture. While the short-term gains are impressive, the company's profitability and growth metrics suggest potential underlying challenges. The current GF Valuation indicates a possible value trap, which could be a concern for potential investors. However, the involvement of notable investors and a projected increase in future revenue growth provide some positive outlooks. Investors should weigh these factors carefully, considering both the risks and opportunities before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.