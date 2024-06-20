Dave Schaeffer, Chairman, CEO, and President, and 10% Owner of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI, Financial), executed a sale of 60,000 shares in the company on June 12, 2024. The transaction was filed on June 13, 2024, as per the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 4,493,038 shares of the company.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc is a multinational internet service provider based in the United States. The company primarily delivers high-speed Internet access and point-to-point transmission services to businesses and net-centric users. Its network is specifically designed to deliver traffic with the highest efficiency and performance.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 468,191 shares and has not made any purchases. The company has seen a total of 41 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the same period.

On the valuation front, shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc were trading at $54.6 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $2.55 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 2.06, significantly lower than both the industry median of 16.08 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $107.96, suggesting that the current price represents a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice scenario with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.51.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business results.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

