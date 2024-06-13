On June 13, 2024, MICHAEL RALPH S III, Director at Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF, Financial), purchased 20,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 199,519 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is a prominent player in the steel production and mining industry in North America. The company is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in the region, also producing iron ore pellets and other related raw materials utilized in the steelmaking process.

The transaction occurred at a stock price of $14.74, valuing the purchase at approximately $294,800. This acquisition has contributed to a total of 8 insider buys over the past year for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, compared to 5 insider sells during the same period.

The current market cap of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc stands at approximately $7.04 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 20.00, which is above both the industry median of 14.62 and the company’s historical median.

According to GF Value, the intrinsic value of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is estimated at $19.42 per share, making the stock modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.76.

The insider buying trend at Cleveland-Cliffs Inc suggests a positive outlook by the insiders, potentially indicating their confidence in the company's future performance.

This recent purchase by Director MICHAEL RALPH S III aligns with the overall insider buying trend, providing a noteworthy insight into the company's internal perspectives on its valuation and future prospects.

