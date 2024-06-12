On June 12, 2024, Carmen Bozic, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX, Financial), sold 2,280 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a stock price of $478 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 32,379 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Over the past year, Carmen Bozic has sold a total of 38,465 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, where there have been 64 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology firm, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and other severe diseases. The company's innovative approach has positioned it as a leader in the biotech sector.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $478 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $123.62 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 31.09, which is above both the industry median of 26.78 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is estimated at $365.59 per share, making the stock Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.31. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential stock performance, particularly in the context of the company's valuation and market trends.

