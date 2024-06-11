On June 11, 2024, Trent Thad, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of ON Semiconductor Corp (ON, Financial), executed a sale of 38,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 331,829 shares of the company.

ON Semiconductor Corp (ON, Financial) specializes in semiconductor components for various electronic devices. The company's products are used in a range of applications, including automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics markets.

The shares were sold at a price of $72.55, valuing the transaction at approximately $2,756,900. This sale has contributed to a total of 10 insider sells over the past year, with no insider buys recorded during the same period.

As of the latest trading session, ON Semiconductor Corp (ON, Financial) holds a market cap of approximately $32.28 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 15.31, which is below both the industry median of 34.04 and the company’s historical median.

The current stock price of $72.55 aligns closely with the GF Value of $71.25, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.02.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company’s future performance and stock valuation.

