On June 11, 2024, Ban Teh, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX, Financial), sold 10,742 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a stock price of $100 per share, leading to a total sale amount of $1,074,200. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 5,042 shares of the company, as detailed in the SEC Filing.

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC is a global leader in data storage solutions, providing products and services that enable people and businesses around the world to create, share, and preserve their most critical memories and business data.

Over the past year, Ban Teh has sold a total of 43,445 shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history shows a total of 23 insider sales and no insider buys over the same period.

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC were trading at $100 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $21.998 billion. According to the GF Value, the stock is currently significantly overvalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.8. The GF Value of $55.63 suggests a potential overvaluation in the stock's current price.

The valuation metrics for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC include a price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, which are used to calculate the GF Value along with adjustments based on the company's past performance and future business expectations.

