On June 12, 2024, Janice Chaffin, Director at PTC Inc (PTC, Financial), executed a sale of 4,000 shares of the company. The transaction was conducted at a price of $178.2 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 52,137 shares of PTC Inc.

PTC Inc operates in the technology sector, specializing in digital transformation solutions that help companies design, manufacture, operate, and service things for a smart, connected world. The company's offerings include computer-aided design (CAD) and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software, among other digital solutions.

Over the past year, Janice Chaffin has sold a total of 4,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for PTC Inc shows a total of 24 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Shares of PTC Inc were trading at $178.2 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $20.87 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 72.92, which is significantly higher than both the industry median of 26.465 and the company’s historical median.

The GF Value of PTC Inc is calculated at $151.08, indicating that with a current price of $178.2, the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.18.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that considers historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider at PTC Inc provides an interesting data point for investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics.

