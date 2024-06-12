On June 12, 2024, Silji Abraham, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST, Financial), sold 1,800 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 2,860.258 shares of the company.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST, Financial) specializes in the design and production of containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products. The company's solutions enhance the administration of pharmaceuticals to improve patient health.

According to the filing, the shares were sold at a price of $330.78 each. This sale is part of a series of transactions by the insider over the past year, during which Silji Abraham sold a total of 16,972 shares and made no purchases of the stock.

The insider transaction history for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST, Financial) shows no insider buys over the past year, with a total of 16 insider sells recorded in the same period.

The stock's market cap is currently $24.496 billion. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST, Financial) has a price-earnings ratio of 44.37, which is above the industry median of 28.53. This ratio is also lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a current stock price of $330.78 and a GF Value of $374.45, the price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.88, indicating that the stock is Modestly Undervalued according to GuruFocus's valuation.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's valuation metrics in relation to its current trading price.

