Director Steven Kohlhagen Sells Shares of AMETEK Inc (AME)

On June 12, 2024, Director Steven Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of AMETEK Inc (AME, Financial), as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 24,809 shares of the company.

AMETEK Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with a wide range of applications. The company operates in two segments: Electronic Instruments, which provides advanced monitoring, testing, calibration, and display instruments, and Electromechanical, which offers precision motion control products, thermal management systems, and specialty metals.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 9,695 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed at AMETEK Inc, where there have been 16 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of AMETEK Inc were trading at $173.93 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $40.26 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 30.57, which is above both the industry median of 23.08 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $166.34, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sell event provides investors with a snapshot of recent activities within AMETEK Inc, reflecting ongoing transactions that could be of interest to current and potential shareholders.

