Chan Heng Fai Ambrose, CEO and 10% Owner of Alset Inc (AEI, Financial), purchased 99,086 shares of the company on June 12, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 5,558,718 shares of Alset Inc.

Alset Inc is engaged in the business of real estate development and management, primarily focused on residential and commercial properties.

Over the past year, the insider has been actively increasing his stake in the company, purchasing a total of 954,900 shares. There have been 8 insider buys and 0 insider sells during the same period across the company.

On the date of the latest purchase, shares of Alset Inc were priced at $1.08, valuing the company with a market cap of $10.158 million. According to GF Value, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.56, indicating a valuation status of "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice."

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider buying activity could be a signal to investors, especially considering the insider's significant ownership and continued investment in the company.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.