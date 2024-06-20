David Bernhardt, the Chief Financial Officer of SentinelOne Inc (S, Financial), sold 11,221 shares of the company on June 11, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 506,077 shares of SentinelOne Inc.

SentinelOne Inc operates in the cybersecurity sector, providing artificial intelligence-based solutions for endpoint security. The company's platform assists organizations in detecting, preventing, and responding to threats in real time.

Over the past year, David Bernhardt has sold a total of 218,178 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 90 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of SentinelOne Inc were trading at $17.57. This pricing values the company with a market cap of approximately $5.76 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of SentinelOne Inc is estimated at $32.41 per share, suggesting that the stock is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.54.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider activity and valuation analysis provide key insights into the current stock performance and market sentiment towards SentinelOne Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.