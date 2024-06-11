On June 11, 2024, Jeffrey Michael, Director and 10% Owner of CorVel Corp (CRVL, Financial), sold 3,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 192,929 shares of CorVel Corp.

CorVel Corp is a provider of workers' compensation solutions and related services that help manage the cost and outcomes of care associated with workers' compensation claims. The company's services include claims management, bill review, preferred provider networks, utilization management, case management, pharmacy services, directed care, and Medicare services.

Over the past year, Jeffrey Michael has sold a total of 3,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock. The broader trend in insider transactions at CorVel Corp shows a total of 30 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

Shares of CorVel Corp were trading at $232.45 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $4.16 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 55.26, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 11.26.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $227.80, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's current market position and valuation metrics.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.