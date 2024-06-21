Chief Administrative Officer Kristen Williams of Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX, Financial) executed a sale of 7,452 shares of the company on June 13, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,912 shares in the company.

Pacira BioSciences Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical and commercial development of new products that meet the needs of acute care practitioners and their patients. The company offers a portfolio of products that include local anesthetics and therapies for the management of acute pain and other medical conditions.

Over the past year, Kristen Williams has sold a total of 7,452 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction reflects a continuation of this selling trend among company insiders, with a total of 10 insider sales and no insider buys over the same period.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences Inc were trading at $28.38 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $1.32 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 19.57, which is below both the industry median of 22.945 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Pacira BioSciences Inc is estimated at $46.65 per share, suggesting that the stock is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.61.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This recent insider transaction could provide valuable insight for current and potential investors, particularly in light of the company's valuation and stock performance trends.

