On June 12, 2024, Lauren Riker, Senior Vice President, Finance at Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX, Financial), executed a sale of 3,970 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 38,075.335 shares of Pacira BioSciences Inc.

Pacira BioSciences Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the clinical and commercial development of new products that meet the needs of acute care practitioners and their patients. The company primarily engages in the development of non-opioid products for the management of pain, with a leading product in the U.S. market.

Over the past year, Lauren Riker has sold a total of 3,970 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Pacira BioSciences Inc shows a total of 10 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, shares of Pacira BioSciences Inc were trading at $28.72 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. This pricing gives the company a market cap of $1.321 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 19.57, which is below both the industry median of 22.945 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, Pacira BioSciences Inc has a GF Value of $46.65. With the current price of $28.72, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.62, indicating that it is significantly undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This recent insider sale might attract investor attention as they evaluate the stock's valuation metrics and consider the company's future prospects in the pharmaceutical industry.

