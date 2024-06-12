Chief Human Resources Officer Danielle Burkhalter sold 6,000 shares of Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY, Financial) on June 12, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 30,354 shares of the company.

Surgery Partners Inc, a healthcare services company, operates surgical facilities that include ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals. These facilities provide non-emergency surgical procedures across multiple specialties, including orthopedics, gastroenterology, and ophthalmology, among others.

Over the past year, Danielle Burkhalter has sold a total of 7,183 shares and has not purchased any shares. The broader insider transaction trend at Surgery Partners Inc shows a total of 34 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Surgery Partners Inc were trading at $26.39 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $3.22 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 9,999.00, significantly above both the industry median and the company's historical median.

The GF Value of the stock is $29.67, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

