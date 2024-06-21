Director John Key of Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW, Financial) executed a sale of 1,000 shares of the company on June 11, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 11,639 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $312.39 each, totaling $312,390.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW, Financial) is a global cybersecurity leader known for its comprehensive portfolio of security products and services designed to provide advanced protection against cyber threats. The company's offerings include advanced firewalls and cloud-based offerings that extend those firewalls to cover other aspects of security.

Over the past year, John Key has sold a total of 5,460 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW, Financial) and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a total of 55 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

The current market cap of Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW, Financial) is approximately $103.48 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 46.46, which is higher than the industry median of 26.465. This valuation metric is also lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW, Financial) is estimated at $247.21 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.26.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This recent sale by the insider may provide investors with insight into the current sentiment around the stock among those closest to the company.

