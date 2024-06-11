On June 11, 2024, Malcolm Wilson, CEO of GXO Logistics Inc (GXO, Financial), purchased 10,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 100,814 shares of GXO Logistics Inc.

GXO Logistics Inc specializes in providing cutting-edge supply chain and logistics solutions, leveraging technology and innovation to enhance operational efficiency for businesses globally.

The transaction occurred with the shares priced at $49.95 each, valuing the purchase at approximately $499,500. This acquisition has increased the insider's stake in the company significantly.

Over the past year, Malcolm Wilson has engaged in buying 10,000 shares and has not sold any shares of GXO Logistics Inc. The insider transaction history for the company shows a total of 1 insider buy and 2 insider sells over the same timeframe.

Shares of GXO Logistics Inc were trading at $49.95 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $5.90 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 36.17, which is higher than both the industry median of 14.41 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of GXO Logistics Inc is estimated at $61.41 per share, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.81.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider purchase could signal a positive outlook from the CEO regarding the company's future performance and valuation alignment as per the GF Value metrics.

