GitLab Inc (GTLB) CFO Brian Robins Sells 11,667 Shares

Brian Robins, Chief Financial Officer of GitLab Inc (GTLB, Financial), sold 11,667 shares of the company on June 12, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 293,508 shares of GitLab Inc.

GitLab Inc operates as a software company that provides the GitLab DevOps platform, a single application that covers the entire software development lifecycle. This platform helps developers to plan, build, secure, and deploy software effectively.

Over the past year, Brian Robins has sold a total of 334,334 shares of GitLab Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history shows a total of 40 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the latest transaction, shares of GitLab Inc were trading at $45.46. This pricing gives the company a market cap of $7.18 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of GitLab Inc is estimated at $71.36 per share, suggesting that the stock is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.64.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

