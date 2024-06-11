On June 11, 2024, Adam Levy, the Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (MLYS, Financial), sold 96,815 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 255,462 shares of the company.

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (MLYS, Financial) is focused on developing targeted therapies for cardiovascular and cardiorenal diseases. The company aims to address the unmet medical needs in these areas with innovative treatment options.

The shares were sold at a price of $12.94 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $1,252,372.30. This sale has adjusted the insider's stake in the company significantly. Over the past year, Adam Levy has sold a total of 96,815 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history at Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (MLYS, Financial) over the past year indicates a trend with 5 insider buys and 3 insider sells. This recent transaction by Adam Levy follows this observed pattern of insider activity.

As of the date of the sale, Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (MLYS, Financial) holds a market cap of $630.04 million. The stock's valuation metrics, including price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are accessible for further details. Additionally, the GF Value provides a unique insight into the stock's fair value, incorporating historical multiples, book value, and future earnings projections.

This insider sale might be of interest to current and potential investors, as insider transactions can provide valuable insights into a company's financial health and future prospects. It is essential for investors to consider these transactions within the broader context of market conditions and the company's overall performance.

