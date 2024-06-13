The Lovesac Co (LOVE) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Market Challenges with Strategic Adjustments

Despite a decline in net sales, The Lovesac Co (LOVE) shows resilience with strong gross margins and innovative product launches.

Author's Avatar
21 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Net Sales: $132.6 million, reflecting a year-over-year decline of 6%.
  • Omnichannel Comparable Net Sales: Declined 14.8% for the quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Loss of $10.3 million compared to a loss of $2.1 million in the prior year period.
  • Net Loss: $13 million or negative $0.83 per common share, compared to a net loss of $4.1 million or negative $0.27 per common share in the prior year period.
  • Gross Margin: Increased 430 basis points to 54.3% of net sales.
  • SG&A Expense: 51.6% of net sales, up from 40.0% in the prior year period.
  • Advertising and Marketing Expenses: Increased 6.4% to $18 million, 13.6% of net sales.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $72.4 million.
  • Store Openings: Net addition of 35 new showrooms compared to the prior year period.
  • Guidance for Fiscal '25: Net sales of $700 million to $770 million, adjusted EBITDA between $46 million and $60 million, net income between $18 million and $27 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: June 13, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • The Lovesac Co (LOVE, Financial) delivered net sales, adjusted EBITDA, net loss, and EPS at or slightly favorable to the high end of their guidance ranges.
  • The company saw a significant improvement in sales trends in March and April compared to February, indicating a positive response to their promotional adjustments.
  • The launch of the PillowSac Accent Chair has been well-received, generating buzz and positive customer feedback.
  • The company has a strong balance sheet with $72.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and no borrowings on their revolving line of credit.
  • The Lovesac Co (LOVE) continues to innovate with a healthy product pipeline, including new launches planned for fiscal '26 and beyond.

Negative Points

  • Total net sales for the first quarter declined by 6% year-over-year, reflecting a challenging market environment.
  • Omnichannel comparable net sales declined 14.8% for the quarter, primarily due to a difficult start in the first months.
  • The company experienced a significant increase in SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales, driven by investments in payroll, professional fees, and infrastructure.
  • Advertising and marketing expenses increased by 6.4% compared to the prior year period, impacting overall profitability.
  • Net loss for the quarter was $13 million, a substantial increase from the $4.1 million net loss in the prior year period.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you share more about your marketing efforts and the progress with the new media agency?
A: (Mary Fox, President and COO) We feel good about the transition to the new agency, which started in February. The team has set up around customer segmentation and understanding our business. We see positive results in our return on ad spend through March and April. The new agency provides more resources for data analytics, buying power, and overall support, which is reflected in our performance.

Q: Can you provide more details on moving to direct carrier relationships and the expected benefits?
A: (Mary Fox, President and COO) We transitioned to a direct carrier model from using freight forwarders at the end of last year. This change minimizes our reliance on spot market rates, ensuring better pricing and availability. This benefits both our availability and P&L. (Keith Siegner, CFO) This transition was factored into our original gross margin guidance. We expect increasing benefits from these changes throughout the year, particularly in Q3 and Q4.

Q: What steps did you take to fuel the business inflection in March and April?
A: (Mary Fox, President and COO) We adjusted our promotional strategy after seeing competitors remain highly promotional post-Black Friday. We returned to a 30% off campaign, which worked well. Additionally, our new agency focused on targeting interested customers more effectively, optimizing our marketing efforts.

Q: Are you seeing a worsening backdrop in consumer behavior, particularly among lower and middle-income consumers?
A: (Shawn Nelson, CEO) We observe various data sources and remain vigilant. Our customer base is more affluent and stable, and current trends are steady. We are not expecting a macro recovery this year but remain prepared for potential upside if conditions improve.

Q: Can you discuss the frequency of product innovation for sacs and consumer response?
A: (Shawn Nelson, CEO) We have renewed focus on sac innovation, with the PillowSac Accent Chair Frame showing impressive early success. We have a pipeline of innovations for sacs and other categories, with more launches planned over the next few quarters.

Q: Can you elaborate on your in-house e-commerce efforts and long-term vision?
A: (Mary Fox, President and COO) We are building infrastructure for resale and trade-in capabilities, enhancing our circular operations. We recently replatformed our e-commerce site for faster performance, which will help improve customer conversion and build long-term relationships.

Q: What does the sales outlook for the full year imply for omnichannel comps in the back half?
A: (Keith Siegner, CFO) We expect some improvement in the macro environment, new product introductions, and changes in marketing strategies to drive growth. We are comfortable with a return to growth at the midpoint of our range, with new touch points and marketing efforts contributing to this.

Q: How do you feel about the promotional environment and your position relative to competitors?
A: (Mary Fox, President and COO) The category has become more promotional, but we remain below the average discount levels. We continue to test and learn, finding success with the right headline numbers without matching competitors' discount levels. This strategy is baked into our guidance for the year.

Q: How sensitive is Lovesac to interest rates and the housing market?
A: (Shawn Nelson, CEO) We are linked to the housing market, and lower rates could significantly impact our business. We remain conservative in our outlook but are prepared to capitalize on favorable conditions when they arise. Our supply chain advantages allow us to be nimble and responsive to changes in demand.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.