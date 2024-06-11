On June 11, 2024, Mark Vidergauz, a Director at Monster Beverage Corp (MNST, Financial), executed a sale of 15,077 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 68,167 shares of Monster Beverage Corp.

Monster Beverage Corp is a prominent player in the beverage industry, known for its development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. The company operates globally, offering a wide range of energy drink brands that cater to various consumer tastes and preferences.

Over the past year, Mark Vidergauz has sold a total of 25,077 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 14 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of Monster Beverage Corp were trading at $51.85 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $48.28 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 30.64, which is above the industry median of 17.64.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Monster Beverage Corp is estimated at $62.20 per share, making the stock modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.83.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.