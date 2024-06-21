Stephen Forthuber, President & COO-Eastern Operations of RadNet Inc (RDNT, Financial), executed a sale of 40,000 shares of the company on June 12, 2024. The transaction was filed on SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 523,561 shares of RadNet Inc.

RadNet Inc operates as a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. The company's centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders.

Over the past year, Stephen Forthuber has sold a total of 40,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for RadNet Inc shows no insider buys in the past year, with a total of 10 insider sells recorded.

On the day of the sale, shares of RadNet Inc were priced at $62.33, giving the company a market cap of approximately $4.34 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 195.83, significantly higher than the industry median of 30.41.

The stock's current price relative to the GF Value of $27.89 indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.23, suggesting that RadNet Inc is significantly overvalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale and the current valuation metrics may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors and assessing the stock's valuation.

