On June 13, 2024, Telekom Deutsche, Director and 10% Owner of T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS, Financial), sold 270,463 shares of the company. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 671,615,402 shares of T-Mobile US Inc. Details of the sale can be found in the SEC Filing.

T-Mobile US Inc operates as a national wireless carrier in the United States, providing wireless voice and data services, and hosting various mobile devices. The company has a significant presence in the telecommunications industry.

Over the past year, Telekom Deutsche has sold a total of 21,935,010 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the last year, where there have been 74 insider sells and no insider buys at T-Mobile US Inc.

On the day of the sale, shares of T-Mobile US Inc were trading at $173.82, giving the company a market cap of $205.775 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 23.82, which is above the industry median of 16.08.

The stock's GF Value is calculated at $146.61, indicating that with a current price of $173.82, T-Mobile US Inc is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.19.

The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into how major shareholders are acting in relation to their holdings in T-Mobile US Inc.

