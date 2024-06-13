Director Richard Carucci Acquires 25,000 Shares of VF Corp (VFC)

On June 13, 2024, Richard Carucci, a Director at VF Corp (VFC, Financial), purchased 25,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 215,130.486 shares of VF Corp.

VF Corp, known for its apparel and footwear brands, operates globally. The company's portfolio includes popular brands such as Vans, The North Face, Timberland, and Dickies.

The shares were bought at a price of $13.78 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $344,500. This purchase is part of a broader trend where the insider has acquired a total of 85,000 shares over the past year, without selling any shares.

The overall insider activity for VF Corp shows a pattern of more buys than sells in the past year, with 8 insider buys and only 1 insider sell recorded.

On the valuation front, VF Corp's shares are currently trading with a market cap of approximately $5.34 billion. The stock's price on the day of the transaction gives it a price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow that are reflective of its current market valuation.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for VF Corp is $26.56 per share, suggesting that the stock might be undervalued. The price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.52, indicating the stock is a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice.

This insider buying activity could be a signal to investors about the perceived value of the stock at current prices, especially in the context of its recent trading range and the GF Value assessment.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.