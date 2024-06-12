Director Kenneth Traub Sells 20,000 Shares of Tidewater Inc (TDW)

On June 12, 2024, Kenneth Traub, Director at Tidewater Inc (TDW, Financial), executed a sale of 20,000 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 68,802 shares of the company.

Tidewater Inc, headquartered in Houston, Texas, provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the global offshore energy industry. The company's fleet includes towing-supply vessels, mini-supply vessels, and crew boats which are used to transport supplies and personnel to offshore facilities, as well as for towing and anchoring mobile rigs.

Shares of Tidewater Inc were priced at $106.38 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $5.49 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 41.29, which is above the industry median of 11.335.

The stock is considered Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.7. The GF Value of $62.72 is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates.

Over the past year, there have been 6 insider buys and 17 insider sells at Tidewater Inc. The insider, Kenneth Traub, has sold a total of 20,000 shares and has not made any purchases during this period.

This recent sale by the insider could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and the valuation metrics of Tidewater Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.