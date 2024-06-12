On June 12, 2024, Quintin Kneen, Director, President & CEO of Tidewater Inc (TDW, Financial), executed a sale of 367,094 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on June 13, 2024, as per the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 134,624 shares of Tidewater Inc.

Tidewater Inc operates in the oil and gas industry, providing offshore service vessels and marine support services to the global energy industry. The company's vessels support offshore exploration, field development, and production, as well as offshore wind farm operations.

Over the past year, Quintin Kneen has sold a total of 517,094 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Tidewater Inc shows a pattern of 6 insider buys and 17 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the recent transaction, shares of Tidewater Inc were trading at $104.91, giving the company a market cap of $5.489 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 41.29, which is above the industry median of 11.335.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Tidewater Inc is estimated at $62.72 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.67.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at Tidewater Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.