On June 12, 2024, Richard Correia, President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of MoneyLion Inc (ML, Financial), executed a sale of 28,675 shares of the company at a price of $90.4 per share. This transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 232,325 shares of MoneyLion Inc.

MoneyLion Inc operates as a financial technology company that provides lending, financial advisory, and investment services to consumers. The company is known for its digital platform that offers various financial products aimed at enhancing the fiscal wellness of its users.

Over the past year, Richard Correia has sold a total of 185,957 shares of MoneyLion Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for MoneyLion Inc shows a pattern of more sales than buys among insiders, with 19 insider sales and 3 insider buys over the last year.

Shares of MoneyLion Inc were trading at $90.4 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $948.695 million. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for MoneyLion Inc is $21.29 per share, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 4.25.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.