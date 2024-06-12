On June 12, 2024, Bruce Frank, Director at Landsea Homes Corp (LSEA, Financial), executed a sale of 17,162 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,261 shares in the company.

Landsea Homes Corp (LSEA, Financial) is engaged in the design, construction, and sale of homes and residential communities. The company operates primarily in select markets across the United States, focusing on building sustainable, high-quality homes that cater to a range of buyers, from first-time homeowners to those seeking luxury residences.

Over the past year, Bruce Frank has sold a total of 17,162 shares and purchased 4,310 shares of Landsea Homes Corp (LSEA, Financial). The insider transaction history for the company shows a total of 13 insider buys and 11 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of Landsea Homes Corp were trading at $9.86 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $353.709 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 14.84, which is above both the industry median of 14.245 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Landsea Homes Corp is estimated at $10.69 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider sentiment and potential future stock performance.

